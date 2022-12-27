Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 19,815 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,985.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 237 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $5,451.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 242,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,156. The stock has a market cap of $790.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

