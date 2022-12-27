Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 19,815 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,985.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 237 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $5,451.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64.
- On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 242,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,156. The stock has a market cap of $790.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $24.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.