Comparing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Cooper-Standard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million 8.09 $28.79 million ($0.46) -1.90 Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.05 -$322.83 million ($13.39) -0.51

Spruce Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spruce Power and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Cooper-Standard -9.26% -75.93% -8.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spruce Power and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

