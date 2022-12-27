Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin Buys 4,000 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) Director Douglas H. Martin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,666.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 219,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,957. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 101.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

