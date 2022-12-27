Dero Price Reaches $3.65 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $48.06 million and approximately $54,894.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00021883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,698.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00411943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00873458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00094461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00612532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00255064 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,937 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

