Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Tops $699,802.85

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007542 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.69 million and $699,802.85 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00409589 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021515 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00871146 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00094810 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00610207 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00256547 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,995,526 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
