Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Tops $699,802.85

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007542 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.69 million and $699,802.85 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00409589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00871146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00094810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00610207 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00256547 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,995,526 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

