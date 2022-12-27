Gas Price Tops $2.09 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Gas has a market capitalization of $123.69 million and $2.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00012525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
