Humanscape (HUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $3.75 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.34 or 0.05190105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00500466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.13 or 0.29651166 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.