Immutable X Price Tops $0.41 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $233.82 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
