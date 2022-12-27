Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NWFL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

