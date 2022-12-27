Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
