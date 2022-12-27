LCX (LCX) Reaches Market Cap of $24.79 Million

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $483,158.12 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LCX

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

