LINK Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $126.92 million and $752,496.58 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.24 or 0.00126953 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
LINK Profile
LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.
Buying and Selling LINK
