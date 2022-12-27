Meter Governance Price Reaches $1.78 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00010698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $386,057.20 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,586,466 coins and its circulating supply is 16,788,902 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

