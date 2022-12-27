Meter Governance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $386,057.20 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $386,057.20 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00010698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,586,466 coins and its circulating supply is 16,788,902 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,580,498 with 16,787,027 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.86467941 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $376,046.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.