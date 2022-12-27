Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.65 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $66.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $145.18 or 0.00868515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,715.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00410687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00609145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00256712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00231696 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,219,237 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

