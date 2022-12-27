Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $52.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00115781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00195705 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00055295 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,157,919 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.