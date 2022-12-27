NKN (NKN) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

NKN (NKN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. NKN has a market capitalization of $50.48 million and $2.67 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

