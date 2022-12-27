OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $145.76 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $145.76 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

