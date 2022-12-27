OmniaVerse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $292,363.13 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $292,363.13 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

