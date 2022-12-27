Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.99

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 4730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.