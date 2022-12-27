Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $337.34 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

