Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,264.69 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00008012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,264.69 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33745782 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

