Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.67 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $14.67 million and $1,937.63 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.39 or 0.07254725 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008128 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.