SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.72

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 981852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.