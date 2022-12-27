Steem Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Steem has a market cap of $64.94 million and $2.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,711.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00411302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00870040 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00094715 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00608043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00256513 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,054,360 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
