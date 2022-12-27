Tezos One Day Volume Tops $13.98 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00004530 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $695.63 million and $13.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002431 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007559 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,815,233 coins and its circulating supply is 921,382,776 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

