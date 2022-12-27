ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $45.58 million and $3.25 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

