TraDAO (TOD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $304.60 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One TraDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

