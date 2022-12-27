USD Coin Price Up 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.19 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,193,033,313 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.