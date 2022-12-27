USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.18 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $867.34 or 0.05190105 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00500466 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.13 or 0.29651166 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,179,893,098 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
