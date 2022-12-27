WAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. WAX has a market cap of $109.28 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,978,052 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

