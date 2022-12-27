WAXE (WAXE) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $143,280.26 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $46.76 or 0.00279743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

