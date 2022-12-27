Zcash Market Cap Reaches $613.28 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $613.28 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $38.30 or 0.00229827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,011,462 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.