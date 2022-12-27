Zcash Market Cap Reaches $613.28 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $613.28 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $38.30 or 0.00229827 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00073164 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054195 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,011,462 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
