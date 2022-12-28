12,660 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

GILD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. 47,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,087. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

