35,429 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
