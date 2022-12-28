AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 713.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.
SKFRY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
