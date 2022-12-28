Achain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $284,264.49 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $284,264.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004490 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004336 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.