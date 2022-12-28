Achain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $284,264.49 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $284,264.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007896 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027268 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005295 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004490 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005062 BTC.
Achain Coin Profile
Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.
Buying and Selling Achain
