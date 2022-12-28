Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($132.98) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($151.06) to €138.00 ($146.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

