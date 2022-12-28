Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

