Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

OrganiGram Stock Down 2.8 %

About OrganiGram

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

