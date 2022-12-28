ApeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92.29 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00021903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $92.29 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.78 or 0.05212570 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495662 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.90 or 0.29368205 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
