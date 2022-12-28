AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Critical Contrast

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $359.37 million 9.83 $1.03 million ($1.43) -70.29 Smartsheet $550.83 million 8.94 -$171.10 million ($1.76) -21.31

AppFolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio -11.22% -17.72% -12.69% Smartsheet -31.75% -45.17% -21.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AppFolio and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.8% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppFolio and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than AppFolio.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

