ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Read More

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.