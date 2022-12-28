ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
About ARC Group Worldwide
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.