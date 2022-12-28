Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.39 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $66.47 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067389 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00055478 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024439 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007994 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
