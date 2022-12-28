Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

