Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

