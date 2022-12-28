Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

