Arweave Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $215.53 million and $10.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $6.45 or 0.00038740 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,659.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00603135 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00245631 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
