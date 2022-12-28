Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avalon Trading Down 1.0 %

Avalon stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,818. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.