B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,200 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 4,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDG remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 73,046,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,348. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services.

