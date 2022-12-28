B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,200 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 4,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Price Performance
BTDG remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 73,046,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,348. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile
